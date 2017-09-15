Malta scores high for new graduate employment

Malta scored among the highest in Europe for employment of recent graduates in 2015, according to an EU report.

More than 95% of graduates between the ages of 20-34 years were employed after recently graduating from upper-secondary education, post-secondary non-tertiary education, or tertiary education within the previous one to three years.

According to Eurostat Regional Yearbook, regions boasting the same promising level of employment for recent graduates were the Dutch region of Zeeland, inner London - West region, Prague city region, and three other British regions.

Source: Eurostat regional yearbook 2017.

Regions with the highest employment rate of 100% for recent graduates in 2015 were Drenthe in the Netherlands and North Eastern Scotland.

Malta also had one of the highest percentages of four year-olds enrolled in pre-primary and primary education in Europe in 2015. Other regions which also scored at least 99% participation of four-year-olds were found in Belgium, Southern France, Italy and England.

'Early childhood education' is usually defined as the intention of disciplining a holistic approach to support children’s early cognitive, physical, social and emotional development and to introduce children to organised instruction outside of the family.

Regions with strikingly lower participation, less than 70%, were mainly found along an "east-west split" in Greece, Croatia and Poland.