Friday, September 15, 2017, 10:36

It's safe to eat local eggs, health ministry tells consumers

Suspect farms are being controlled by authorities

Photo: Shutterstock

All eggs on sale locally are safe for human consumption, the Health Ministry said in a statement this morning. 

Lab tests on eggs from all local farms bar three have tested negative for pesticide traces, the ministry said. The three farms with eggs containing traces of fipronil are under Veterinary Services department control. 

Malta joined several other European countries in taking batches of eggs off the market late last month after traces of fipronil, a flea poison, were found in tested samples. At the time, authorities had seized five farms and urged consumers to eat no more than two eggs a day

Concerns about fipronil erupted in the Netherlands in late July and quickly spread across Europe, as traces of the disallowed pesticide were detected in multiple egg samples. 

In its statement, the ministry said the Environmental Health Directorate would continue to monitor the situation overseas through a rapid alert system. 

