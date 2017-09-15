Gozo General Hospital gets new GI scoping equipment

Photo: VGH

Gozo General Hospital has been equipped with €400,000 worth of endoscopic imaging equipment, enabling doctors there to better diagnose and treat issues related to the gastrointestinal tract and urinary system.

The equipment includes gastroscopes, colonoscopes, nephroscopes, ureteroscopes and cystoscopes, Vitals Global Healthcare said in a statement publicising the investment.

They provide HD+ megapixel resolution image clarity, as well as close focus technology that enhances mucosal detail in the near field. The latter helps medics detect and differentiate subtle lesions.

“These instruments will enable specialists at VGH Gozo General Hospital to improve the quality of care offered to our patients, thanks to more accurate diagnosis and treatment options due to this enhanced technology, as well as improvements in safety and comfort for the patient," hospital CEO Nadine Delicata said.

"The optical enhancement technology provided by these instruments, creates a unique platform where both digital and optical enhancements are available. This enhances the endoscopist’s efforts at detection, identification and confirmation,” she added.