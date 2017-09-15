Faster 4G+ mobile internet reaches Malta

Vodafone has started rolling out 4G+ mobile internet to Malta, following an initial trial period in Gozo.

4G+ networks allow for blistering fast internet speeds of up to 210 Mbps, which is 60 per cent faster than traditional 4G.

The faster network has now been activated in the north of Malta, with the company saying it plans on activating it in other towns and villages over the coming weeks. Phones compatible with 4G+ will automatically switch to the faster network.

“Demand for data has exploded due to content-rich platforms such as Facebook and Snapchat, which revolve around the use of high definition video clips," said Vodafone head of technology Sheila Kavanagh.

"The new 4G+ technology will offer a faster, smoother and higher quality viewing experience devoid of buffering, connecting our customers instantly.”

Vodafone head of enterprise Kenneth Spiteri said the faster network would make a big difference to video calls and cloud-based apps.

He said the faster internet speeds would allow business to launch new services for their customers, citing media, transport, distribution, medical, safety, security and professional services sectors as ones likely to benefit from the increased speed.