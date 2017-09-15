Advert
Friday, September 15, 2017, 12:15

Faster 4G+ mobile internet reaches Malta

Vodafone launches network following trial period in Gozo

Vodafone has started rolling out 4G+ mobile internet to Malta, following an initial trial period in Gozo

4G+ networks allow for blistering fast internet speeds of up to 210 Mbps, which is 60 per cent faster than traditional 4G. 

The faster network has now been activated in the north of Malta, with the company saying it plans on activating it in other towns and villages over the coming weeks. Phones compatible with 4G+ will automatically switch to the faster network. 

“Demand for data has exploded due to content-rich platforms such as Facebook and Snapchat, which revolve around the use of high definition video clips," said Vodafone head of technology Sheila Kavanagh.

"The new 4G+ technology will offer a faster, smoother and higher quality viewing experience devoid of buffering, connecting our customers instantly.”

Vodafone head of enterprise Kenneth Spiteri said the faster network would make a big difference to video calls and cloud-based apps. 

He said the faster internet speeds would allow business to launch new services for their customers, citing media, transport, distribution, medical, safety, security and professional services sectors as ones likely to benefit from the increased speed. 

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Woman weeps as she is jailed eight years...

  2. Watch – Adrian Delia appears...

  3. Two Maltese arrested for flying drone...

  4. Delia offers ‘hard evidence’ on London...

  5. Mother critical, child in hospital after...

  6. 'Why don't you go to Syria?' Malta's...

  7. Pulling out of last concert led to...

  8. Where a mistake means death

  9. Police accused of racial profiling in...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 15-09-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed