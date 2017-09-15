Busuttil bows out as PN leader

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Opposition leader Simon Busuttil today gave his final speech as PN leader, during a rousing send-off at the party’s headquarters.

Speaking during the opening of a general convention paving the way for the election of a new leader, Dr Busuttil proudly recounted how he had worked towards opening up the party to new people and ideas.

He said the PN may have lost the general election, but had managed to win a moral victory by seeking the truth.

Dr Busuttil said he was proud to be leaving behind a properly functioning party, which had recovered financially and broken even during the 2017 election campaign.

The Opposition leader insisted that he was not stepping down because he had given up, but because he believed in shouldering political responsibility for the party’s election result.

Despite starting a new life on Monday, Dr Busuttil vowed to stay on as an MP and keep up his fight against corruption.

He said the PN had failed to win against populism, which had seen the corruption of truth and the country’s systems.

The election to replace him is taking place tomorrow, with PN MP Chris Said and lawyer Adrian Delia vying for the post.

Echoing the PN’s catchphrase during the election campaign, he appealed to both candidates to finish of what the party had started in its battle against corruption.