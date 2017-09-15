Advert
Friday, September 15, 2017, 10:10

Alfred Sant warns against Juncker's 'under the radar' EU integration calls

MEP says integration by stealth undermines political dialogue principles

Alfred Sant has noted contradictions in Mr Juncker's approach. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Alfred Sant has noted contradictions in Mr Juncker's approach. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

In calling for a more democratic European Union while at the same time pushing for deeper "under the radar" integration, Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker risked contradiction, MEP Alfred Sant has said. 

Reacting to Mr Juncker's State of the Union address to MEPs earlier this week, former prime minister Dr Sant argued that the EU risked losing sight of the priority of "ensuring consolidation by combating through political means the strong divergences" that existed within the EU. 

"It happened in the past, it can happen again," Dr Sant said. 

READ: 10 key ideas from Juncker's State of the European Union speech

Mr Juncker used his speech to call for various reforms which could take place without amending existing treaties. Among those changes are consolidating the EU Council and Commission presidencies into one post, creating an EU finance and economics minister and making more foreign policy decisions subject to qualified majority voting, rather than unanimity. 

His speech veered away from the downbeat tone of the previous year's, when the EU was still shell-shocked by the Brexit vote and member states economies were still in the doldrums. 

"We have swung from the depths of last year’s frustration and disappointment to a strong optimism," Dr Sant acknowledged.

"However, this is leading to contradictions as old integrative dreams for Europe re-emerge."

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Woman weeps as she is jailed eight years...

  2. Two Maltese arrested for flying drone...

  3. Delia offers ‘hard evidence’ on London...

  4. Watch – Adrian Delia appears...

  5. Mother critical, child in hospital after...

  6. 'Why don't you go to Syria?' Malta's...

  7. Pulling out of last concert led to...

  8. Where a mistake means death

  9. Police accused of racial profiling in...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 15-09-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed