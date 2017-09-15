Airport roundabout roadworks will not damage catacombs

The Ħal Resqun roundabout is an area of high archaeological value, with the megalithic remains further down the road from the catacombs. Photos: Daniel Cilia

Work around the airport roundabout is limited to the surface and will not damage underlying Paleochristian catacombs and other historic remains, the cultural heritage watchdog confirmed.

“The Superintendence and TM are working together to ensure that the catacomb is protected during the projected roadworks, which include the trimming of the existing roundabout," Superintendent of Cultural Heritage Anthony Pace said.

“The project will, however, be limited to surface levels only, and will not reach down to any significant depth in places where the catacomb is known to extend.”

Photographer and history enthusiast Daniel Cilia raised the alarm with this newspaper after he grew concerned there could be a repeat of an incident that took place in the same area more than 10 years ago.

On August 8, 2006, Mr Cilia was exiting the roundabout, in the area known as Ħal Resqun, when he noticed a trench cutter heading exactly to where the late archaeologist David Trump had always indicated the position of catacombs dating to circa the third century AD.

Mr Cilia approached the operator and asked him to stop the machine. The operator was working on widening an old water mains conduit, since the road and roundabout were being redone.

The catacombs had actually been discovered during the digging of a water trench decades before, in 1887, Mr Cilia said.

“I made a few phone calls, and the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage took steps to stop the work. Eventually, the Ħal Resqun catacomb was rediscovered just a few metres ahead of where I had stopped the trench cutter,” Mr Cilia said.

According to its annual report published that same year, the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage “intervened regarding works by the [then] Awtorita Dwar it-Trasport” and “the catacomb site was relocated with the assistance of the ADT”.

The catacomb experienced some damage due to trenching works

The report noted that the definitive location of this catacomb ensured that the site would be protected and conserved, even in the eventuality of further roadworks in the area.

Mr Cilia expressed concern to the Times of Malta,as the whole area is of high archaeological importance, with megalithic remains further down the road from the catacombs. Cart ruts have also been recorded under the road close to the megaliths.

The Ħal Resqun Paleochristian catacombs

When contacted, the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage said it was working closely with Transport Malta and the transport authority was preparing a detailed survey of the catacomb to augment information about the site.

“Ħal Resqun disappeared because of a number of infrastructural developments. Foremost among these was building the access to the Kirkop tunnel underneath the airport runway. This obliterated Ħal Resqun, which today survives as a place name and a roundabout. The landscape of the area has been transformed beyond recognition,” Dr Pace said.

He confirmed that the exact location of the catacomb was mostly forgotten until 2006, when the opening to the monument was traced once again.

“At the time it was noted the catacomb had experienced some damage as a result of trenching works for the laying of services. This unfortunate incident did not detract from the importance of the monument.”

Dr Pace described the catacomb as very small but of significant importance because of its decorative carvings, which are among the earliest examples of early Christian art in the Mediterranean.