EuroMillions jackpot now available to Malta online

This is a paid post

The EuroMillions Superdraw is one of the biggest lottery draws in Europe, but historically has only been available in a few selected countries.

Now, thanks to new website Jackpot.com, lottery enthusiasts in Malta can access this week’s €130 million jackpot by picking their lucky numbers online. The Superdraw only happens a few times a year, and this Friday, Malta can be part of the buzz.

Here’s how to do it:



Step 1: Create an account at Jackpot.com.

Step 2: Select the EuroMillions lottery and choose five numbers from 1 – 50 and two Lucky Stars from 1 – 12.

Step 3: Submit your numbers and if you win, you’ll get the jackpot with no fee taken by the website.

Instead of buying a physical ticket, which is restricted to residents of participating countries, Jackpot.com offers players the opportunity to bet on the outcome of the lottery instead, with the same jackpot paid out if you win.

Fully regulated by Malta Gaming Authority

Jackpot.com is fully regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority and has a customer experience team on hand to answer any questions.

It is not only the EuroMillions Superdraw that is available online. From the Australian Oz Powerball to the US Mega Millions, Jackpot.com delivers a total of 18 lotteries to Malta from all over the world.

As an added boost, they are also offering up to 30% off subscriptions on some of their biggest lotteries throughout September. The subscription removes the hassle of remembering to pick numbers every time there is a draw as they submit them for you every week. The discounts apply for the lifetime of the subscription too, and the longer you choose, the more you’ll save.

The EuroMillions has been around since 2004, but it wasn’t until 2009 that the Superdraw was introduced, a special draw where the jackpot is set to a guaranteed amount.

Now Malta can finally be part of the action, so pick your numbers on Jackpot.com.

This is a paid post