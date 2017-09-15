PN can still recover

Since the declared departure of Simon Busuttil, it has become evident that he was the only person with some straight political thoughts.

It is evident that there is no think-tank within the Nationalist Party. I see a picture of everyone fending for himself. I, as a Nationalist supporter of many years, cannot believe that other Nationalist supporters can fall to such depths in remarks they make on Facebook. No wonder we lost the election with such a great majority.

I am more than sure the PN can recover by, first, ditching the idea that having a leader with a heavy baggage is hastening the way to the grave; second, by forgetting, once and for all, that the top people are infallible and should listen to sound and well-meant advice; third, ensuring the party machine restructures its media, especially Radio 101, which is a complete failure and a washout.

I will look forward to listen to what Busuttil will say in his farewell speech and I hope that, on Saturday, voters will firmly keep in mind the words of a leader who truly loved the party.