Chapel restoration

The feast of Our Lady of Sorrows will be celebrated at the Pietà chapel dedicated to her on Friday. Holy Rosary will be said at 5.30pm followed by Mass.

It is worth visiting the chapel, especially if you like baroque architecture.

Two years ago, I had made an appeal through this newspaper so that, at least, the oval bas-relief is restored to its former glory. The façade was professionally restored, thanks to the Restoration Department.

We should all help in the restoration of the chapel, especially inside.