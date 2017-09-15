A credible leader

Michael Briguglio, who is well known to be synonymous with clean, not corrupt politics and social justice, like many other personalities, has expressed publicly his support for Chris Said hailing his integrity, unity and experience.

Intending to contribute to the Nationalist Party in a constructive way, he said: “My local council experience since 2003 taught me the value of doing in politics. And doing involves compromise, listening to others and evaluating different views. I want to do and not merely talk or criticise.”

Criticism is vital, just like freedom of speech and freedom of the press. Were it not for investigative journalism, the Panama secret accounts, opened just five days after the 2013 election, would still be secret today.

Being true to one’s word is of utmost importance too, particularly when one is in a position of power.

Any policy has to be based on transparency and honesty because, sooner or later, corruption destroys human prosperity. Thus, it is essential for a party or a country to have a leader possessing sound principles.

Proven integrity and values guarantee a leadership that makes a difference. In the case of the PN, it must also safeguard its identity that distinguishes it from any other political party.

It is vital for the PN to elect a leader who – enjoying a good track record accentuated by transparency – would, from day one, be in a position to start bringing to fruition his vision. He must focus completely on bridge building and unity. As far as possible, he must also strive to start delivering even in Opposition, thus offering the people the right way ahead.

This is the credible Opposition leader Malta needs.