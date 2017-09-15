A cooking school that's all about the Mediterranean

A cooking school which will focus exclusively on Mediterranean products and recipes is aiming to be the first culinary academy of its kind anywhere in the world.



"Other courses about Mediterranean cuisine exist, though there's no academy which focuses on solely on regional produce," said Mediterranean Culinary Academy CEO Kurt Mifsud.

The academy, which is scheduled to open its doors for its first cohort of students later this year, will focus on teaching technical skills while developing Mediterranean cuisine and promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

It is now in the process of developing and planning the culinary courses it will offer, and is asking anyone with an interest in Mediterranean cuisine to complete a brief survey.



"We want to know what sort of food and food experiences make people tick," said Mr Mifsud. "It's important to us that the courses we offer are relevant to people's needs as well as tailored to their lifestyles."



You can complete the three-minute survey here.