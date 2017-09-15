Notte Bianca programme announced

Notte Bianca returns to Valletta on October 7 with a programme which draws from all the myriad facets of the creative sphere.

Festival-goers can expect a variety of music, dance, theatre, visual arts, and literary events, as well as a continuation and expansion on last year’s shift into the emerging world of new and digital arts. The festival will also continue to use Valletta’s streets and public spaces in innovative, creative ways thanks to a mix of roaming and site-specific projects.





Claire Tonna

Speaking during a press conference launching the festival, Culture Minister Owen Bonnici explained how this annual event builds on one of the Government’s priorities to make culture accessible for all, both through artistic exhibition and entrances in historical sites. Minister Bonnici added that the event is contributing economically while giving life to our capital city which has been undergoing a regeneration during these recent years.



“Notte Bianca continues to grow into a bigger platform for quality projects which entertain our different audiences whilst always treating Valletta as an open city of culture,” added Sean Buhagiar, artistic director of the festival since 2013.

Festivals director Annabelle Stivala spoke about the importance of having a great variety of entertainment on offer: “All art forms take the spotlight during this event, with a unique programme celebrating performing arts and the city through free family activities and original discoveries in all corners of Valletta.”

The festival will continue to use Valletta’s streets and public spaces in innovative, creative ways thanks to a mix of roaming and site-specific projects

Parliamentary Secretary for Valletta 2018 Deo Debattista noted the event, which will be the final Notte Bianca before Valletta takes on the role of European Capital for Culture, will offer a taste of what will be taking place all over Malta and Gozo during the next year. The programme focuses on interactive art, which includes the audience, also a characteristic which will be prominent during Valletta 18.



Notte Bianca is organised by the Festivals Directorate within Arts Council Malta under the Ministry for Justice, Culture and Local Government, with the support of the Valletta 2018 Foundation, the Valletta Local Council, and other private entities.

www.nottebianca.org.mt