Double bass festival a success

Young students performing during the festival.

The Double Bass is becoming an increasingly popular instrument in Malta thanks to the annual Malta International Double Bass summer camp, organised by Gjorgji Cincievski and Michelle Scicluna, principal and co-principal Double Bass players at the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra.

This years' edition was held earlier this month and included lessons, masterclasses, lectures and concerts held by Gjorgji Cincievski, Michelle Scicluna and internationaly acclaimed tutors Miloslav Jelínek (professor at the Janáček Academy of Music and Performing Arts in Brno, Czech Republic and at the University of Ostrava), as well as Francesco Pierotti, one of the most versatile Italian double bass players whose repertoire and vast experience in music, range from classical music to jazz playing.

Pierotti was joined in concert by leading Maltese Jazz musicans Joe Debono on piano and Joseph Camilleri Jr. on drums; the musicians treated the audiences to a superb full house jazz concert, that attracted both local and foreign jazz lovers.

For the first time, an 11-year-old student performed on mini-bass as a soloist

ˇThe culmination of this weekend was the participants’ concert, where each participant had the opportunity to play in front of the audience at Robert Sammut Hall in Floriana.

For the first time, an 11-year-old student performed on mini-bass as a soloist. Frère Jacques was performed as a duet by Daniel Salerno and Jacques Gruppetta, the youngest two participants and the first ones to play a double bass at a concert at that age in Malta.

The festival also saw Jelinek and Cincievski playing for the first time on the two Italian double basses that have been newly-purchased by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra.

Malta International Double Bass Days was supported by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra.