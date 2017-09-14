Over 2,000kg of cannabis seized in Sicily

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Police in Sicily have seized some 2,600 kilos of cannabis in what they hailed as one of the most important drug raids that had been made on the island.

Cannabis Indica plants were discovered growing in eleven plastic tunnels 35 metres long on an agricultural plot of land near the town of Licata in southern Sicily.

On another plot of land, owned by the same person, a further 46,5 kilos of cannabis was discovered drying in a small building.

Police said they are now working to dismantle the network of dealers and suppliers that have been discovered following the drug seizure.