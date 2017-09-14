Watch: 'Why don't you go to Syria?' Malta's illegal hunting problem in new documentary

The illegalities plaguing hunting and trapping are highlighted in a new international documentary.

The 30-minute documentary, obtained through Times of Malta's exclusive agreement with ARTE, was filmed last spring.

The programme gives an insight into the work of the Committee Against Bird Slaughter and the ongoing problems that the group faces whenever monitoring the situation on the island.

It quotes activists saying the police do not have the resources, and sometimes, the willingness, to deal with the number of illegalities.

At one point, the activists are confronted by a hostile poacher who tells them to go to Syria if they really wanted to see birds.

It also shows empty beer cans strapped to an overhead wire to lure birds out of trees to be trapped or shot. Members of CABS are also seen buying birds from an open-air market, something they describe as incredulous, since the police headquarters are based nearby.

