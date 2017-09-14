Two Maltese arrested for flying drone over the Colosseum

Two young Maltese were arrested by Italian police after flying a drone over the Colosseum in the heart of Rome.

The incident happened on Monday and sparked a security alert, forcing the closure of a road as police were deployed around the area.

The two, aged 17, were released on Tuesday and have returned to Malta but proceedings against them are continuing.

For reasons of privacy and safety, flying a drone over many areas is also illegal in Malta, unless a permit is obtained, although the law is rarely observed.

READ: Are you flying your drone illegally?

Foreign capitals take a stricter view because of security implications.

Italian media reported last year that a French tourist was arrested for also flying a drone over the Colosseum, to take a picture. He faced a potential fine of €113,000.

Two Israeli tourists were arrested for flying a drone over the Vatican in December 2015.

Five Dutch men were in the same month also arrested for flying a drone near the Colosseum.