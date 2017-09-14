Advert
Thursday, September 14, 2017, 15:52

Transport Malta deadline on impounded vehicles

The vehicles have foreign number plates

Transport Malta has given a two-week deadline for the owners of 20 vehicles removed from the roads to claim them and pay the relevant fees.

The cars will be auctioned or destroyed after the September 27 deadline. 

The vehicles were impounded after being found in breach of the Clamping and Removal of Motor Vehicles and Encumbering Objects Regulations. 

Such vehicles would usually have been abandoned in the streets, with no licence discs and foreign number plates. 

Owners need to submit proof of ownership and pay registration tax, licences, contraventions and other administration fees that may be due.

https://news.transport.gov.mt/impounded-vehicles/

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Brian Schembri in 'humiliating'...

  2. Delia offers ‘hard evidence’ on London...

  3. Where a mistake means death

  4. Pulling out of last concert led to...

  5. Public holidays and leave: not if, but...

  6. Watch: 'Why don't you go to Syria?'...

  7. Woman weeps as she is jailed eight years...

  8. Police accused of racial profiling in...

  9. Government to extend bond offer for the...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 14-09-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed