Transport Malta deadline on impounded vehicles

Transport Malta has given a two-week deadline for the owners of 20 vehicles removed from the roads to claim them and pay the relevant fees.

The cars will be auctioned or destroyed after the September 27 deadline.

The vehicles were impounded after being found in breach of the Clamping and Removal of Motor Vehicles and Encumbering Objects Regulations.

Such vehicles would usually have been abandoned in the streets, with no licence discs and foreign number plates.

Owners need to submit proof of ownership and pay registration tax, licences, contraventions and other administration fees that may be due.

https://news.transport.gov.mt/impounded-vehicles/