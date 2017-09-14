Training aircraft crash lands after undercarriage fault
A training aircraft made a crash landing on the old runway of Malta International Airport this afternoon after its landing gear did not deploy.
The instructor and student on board were unhurt but the plane suffered damage to its fuselage and wings.
Airport fire engines were quickly on site but the plane did not catch fire.
Airport operations were not affected.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.