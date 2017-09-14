Today's front pages

Juncker's upbeat State of the European Union speech was given prominence on today's front -page of the Times of Malta, but the main story drew on the call for national burden sharing for migrants.

In the Malta Independent, Albert Marshall insists that the dispute between Brian Schembri and Sigmund Mifsud which led to the former leaving the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra was "contractual". It also features a statement from the Nationalist Party about the facts behind the Electoral Commission's decision that lifetime members were not eligible to vote in Saturday's leadership election.

In-Nazzjon reports on the increasing number of pickpocketing cases in tourist zones, saying that two Romanians had been arrested in Mosta.

L-Orizzont's main story is the shocking tale of a woman posted on a site on Facebook, in which she tells of years of abuse, trauma and depression. It also says that more cracks are appearing in the Nationalist Party, whose new leader will be elected on Saturay.