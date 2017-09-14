Pensioners admit pickpocketing

Two elderly pickpockets were remanded in custody today after pleading guilty to stealing a wallet inside the Mosta church yesterday morning.

The two Romanian pensioners, Ion Balan, 59, and Constantin Teodorescu, 67, both residing at a St Julian's aparthotel, were arraigned jointly and, assisted by an interpreter, pleaded guilty to the theft.

The prosecution informed the court that the two men, possibly accompanied by a third individual who is still at large, had committed the theft inside the church yesterday at around 9.45am.

After hearing the two culprits admit to their wrongdoing Magistrate Francesco Depasquale, upheld a request for an adjournment for the defence to prepare its case.

The court adjourned the case to September 25.

Inspector Godwin Scerri prosecuted.

Lawyer Mark Vassallo was defence counsel.