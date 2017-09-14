Pensioners admit pickpocketing
Two elderly pickpockets were remanded in custody today after pleading guilty to stealing a wallet inside the Mosta church yesterday morning.
The two Romanian pensioners, Ion Balan, 59, and Constantin Teodorescu, 67, both residing at a St Julian's aparthotel, were arraigned jointly and, assisted by an interpreter, pleaded guilty to the theft.
The prosecution informed the court that the two men, possibly accompanied by a third individual who is still at large, had committed the theft inside the church yesterday at around 9.45am.
After hearing the two culprits admit to their wrongdoing Magistrate Francesco Depasquale, upheld a request for an adjournment for the defence to prepare its case.
The court adjourned the case to September 25.
Inspector Godwin Scerri prosecuted.
Lawyer Mark Vassallo was defence counsel.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.