Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Mosta
A 27-year-old man from Lija was seriously injured following a traffic accident in Mosta this morning.
The Yamaha motorcycle driver crashed into a Renault Kadjar on Triq l-Aħwa Galea at 6am.
The 54-year-old man who was driving the car, who comes from Mosta, was not hurt.
Police are investigating.
