Thursday, September 14, 2017, 08:04

Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Mosta

A 27-year-old man from Lija was seriously injured following a traffic accident in Mosta this morning. 

The Yamaha motorcycle driver crashed into a Renault Kadjar on Triq l-Aħwa Galea at 6am.

The 54-year-old man who was driving the car, who comes from Mosta, was not hurt.

Police are investigating. 

 

