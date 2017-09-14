Live – Adrian Delia, Chris Said face off in final debate
Adrian Delia and Chris Said are facing off in the last debate between the PN leadership contenders before the vote on Saturday. Just over 15,000 members of the Nationalist Party picked up their voting documents and are therefore eligible to vote.
The debate is the third since the leadership contest kicked off, the other two having also included Alex Perici Calascione and Frank Portelli, who have since been eliminated from the race.
Watch the debate live above (Please allow some time for the video to load).
