13,500 of 18,000 PN voting documents collected by yesterday

Adrian Delia and Chris Said.

Some 13,500 members of the Nationalist Party had collected their voting document to elect the new party leader by yesterday, with the remaining 4,500 or so members having until this evening to pick up the document if they wish to vote.

Just over 18,000 members are eligible to vote in the contest between Adrian Delia and Chris Said on Saturday. Party officials believe around 80 per cent of the voting documents will be collected. The PN has around 22,000 members but according to officials around 4,000 are not fully paid-up.

This is the first time that the party membership of any major political party in Malta has a direct say in the election of the leader.

Dr Delia and Dr Said were shortlisted from a field of four candidates in the first phase of the election, where the party councillors were eligible to vote. Alex Perici Calascione and Frank Portelli were eliminated after obtaining the lowest number of votes in the secret ballot.

Dr Delia, a political rookie, got the highest number of votes, while Dr Said, a former minister and PN general secretary, placed second.

Voting documents can be collected up to 6pm today from the party headquarters in Pieta and from the sub-headquarters in Sannat.

Final debate this evening

The two candidates square off in a final debate this evening at 9pm. The hour-long debate will be broadcast on Net TV.

The national convention, which formally kicks off the voting process, starts tomorrow at party headquarters with Simon Busuttil's final address as party leader.

Voting takes place on Saturday at the MFCC in Ta' Qali and the granaries in Floriana between 8am and 9pm and and at the sub-headquarters in Sannat between 8am and 8pm.

The winner is expected to be known early on Sunday morning.