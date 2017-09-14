Jobless drops another 26%

In July, the number of persons registering for work stood at 2,499 decreasing by 25.6 per cent when compared to the corresponding month last year. Of these, 1,7353 were male.

Data provided by Jobsplus for July indicates that unemployment decreased among almost all age groups, except among persons aged under 20.

The decreases applied across the different categories for the duration of unemployment, and was particularly noted for those registering for work less than 21 weeks.

There was good news for the employment of persons with a disability which dropped by 77 when compared to the previous year, reaching 284.

Almost a quarter of the unemployed are seeking work as clerical support workers, according to the National Statistics Office, with a further 15% applying for jobs in services and sales.