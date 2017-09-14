Charged with trashing his mother's house, threats

A 26-year old man has been charged with causing havoc inside his mother's Cospicua home yesterday afternoon, smashing items of furniture, and threatening her and his sister.

A similar episode had allegedly taken place earlier on this month.

The man, who has no fixed address, was denied bail after pleading not guilty.

In addition to being charged with the two violent scenes, the man was further charged with having falsely reported his sister to the police for a theft he knew she had not committed, making up evidence, causing voluntary damage to his mother’s property, harassing and threatening his mother and sister, and breaching the peace.

The accused, who is currently unemployed, was further charged with relapsing and with breaching a probation order.

Upon hearing the prosecution explain in court that he did not have a fixed address, the man promptly remarked that he had been kicked out of his home a week ago – but had somewhere to live nonetheless.

“The victims are his mother and sister. He has just said that he has no fixed address. He has already gone back to his mother’s house and threatened her repeatedly. I don’t want him to do something worse,” the prosecution argued.

The defence suggested a protection order, pointing out that a woman had offered to allow her son to reside with her in Senglea. But the court, presided over by Magistrate Francesco Depasquale, considering the serious nature of the charges, the accused's lack of a fixed address and the fact that family members were yet to testify, turned down the bail request.

The court urged the prosecution to present all of its evidence as soon as possible.

Inspector Josric Mifsud prosecuted while lawyer Yanika Camilleri was defence counsel.