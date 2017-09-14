Butcher accused of complicity in burglary

Clifton Grech, a 29-year old butcher from Sta Venera, was granted bail today after pleading not guilty to complicity in a burglary from a house in Mgarr in June.

The value of the stolen property was said to exceed €2,300.

When making submissions on bail, defence lawyer Joseph Giglio pointed out that this arraignment had followed investigations into CCTV footage and the localization of mobile phones. Since such data, including the suspect’s mobile phone, was currently in police custody, there was no fear of any evidence being tampering with.

Since this fact was confirmed by the prosecution and in view of the accused's clean criminal record the court, presided over by Magistrate Francesco Depasquale, upheld the request for bail against a deposit of €1,000 and a personal guarantee of €5,000.

The court also imposed a curfew between 7.00pm and 5.00am and an order to sign the bail book four times weekly.

A van belonging to the accused, currently undergoing repairs at a panel beater, is to be taken into police custody upon completion of works. All documents and keys relative to said vehicle were also to be handed over to the police.

Inspector Fabian Fleri prosecuted.

Lawyer Joseph Giglio was defence counsel.