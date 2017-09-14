Professional commentators adapt themselves according to whether they are commenting on radio or TV.

A radio commentary calls for some more details as there are no visuals to help the listeners. This is unlike TV where the viewers can see what is happening. So they only need a few short comments here and there just as fillers, sort of.

This is exactly the opposite of what we have on local TV stations where the commentators – or most of them, at least – seem to be more keen on showing us how clever they are and how much they know rather than really comment on a match.

We get loads of statistics and info about players, referees, officials, pitches and the rest.

They distract the viewers’ attention as they blabber and blether non-stop with many sometimes preferring to turn off the sound, however boring that may be.

Others bore one and all with their humble opinion of what the coach should and should not do, on formations, changes and so on.

In this sense, it was nauseating watching the Malta-England match on local TV.

What a contrast this was to Sunday’s Greece-Belgium match with an excellent English commentator, keeping pace with the rhythm and momentum of the match and making his comments only when and where needed allowing viewers to feel the atmosphere and be part of the cheering crowd.

If the last half hour or so which I watched of Monday’s match between Malta and Scotland is anything to go by, then this was a repeat of what happened when Malta played England.

Data, statistics and information are all well and good but only at the right time and the right place not during a match. Let’s hope for the best!