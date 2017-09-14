Money-laundering
I wonder: can the Planning Authority be used for money-laundering purposes?
I mean, a person making loads of money, whether legally or illegally, without declaring it to the authorities or is unable to do so, can easily invest in property. And, of course, people who have money have leverage.
If one believes in a just society, should one not work hard to close all loopholes to fight corruption?
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.