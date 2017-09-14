Advert
Thursday, September 14, 2017, 00:01 by Anthony Scicluna, Victoria

Generous help

Two months ago, our car developed a mechanical fault and crashed in Triq il-Mistra, Xemxija. Passers-by phoned the emergency services and stopped to help.

We are grateful to those generous people and all those who kindly prayed for us.

Likewise, we are indebted to the police, the Civil Protection Department and the ambulance crews and Mater Dei Hospital staff for the prompt assistance and efficient care and treatment we received.

Above all, we thank and praise Our Lord Jesus Christ and Our Lady for our amazing survival and the relatively minor injuries we sustained.

