Excellent service

The other day I needed some information from the Social Services Department and, on phoning, a female officer answered all my questions promptly and in a very professional manner.

As I needed more personal information, she passed me through to another person, who in a most polite and professional way also provided all the information needed.

I could not have wished for a better service because they saved me a trip to Valletta.

I am sorry I did not ask for their names but how I wish all government employees would take their example. Well done to the two female officers.