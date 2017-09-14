Advert
Watch: Shakhtar Donetsk upset Napoli 2-1 in Champions League group game

Shakhtar Donetsk stunned Serie A's Napoli with goals either side of half-time to win 2-1 in their Champions League Group F match on Wednesday.

Brazil's Taison put the Ukrainian champions up 1-0 on the quarter-hour mark by controlling a backheel flick by Facundo Ferreyra on the edge of the box before beating goalkeeper Pepe Reina with a low drive.

In the 58th minute Reina misread a curling cross by Taras Stepanenko from the left that connected with Ferreyra, who tapped in the ball for Shakhtar's second goal.

Napoli failed to capitalise on their chances after Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik scored in the 72nd minute from a penalty awarded for a foul on Dries Mertens.

Shakhtar Donetsk's Facundo Ferreyra celebrates scoring their second goal.Shakhtar Donetsk's Facundo Ferreyra celebrates scoring their second goal.
