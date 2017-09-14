Watch: Aguero reaches goals milestone as City thrash Feyenoord

Striker Sergio Aguero scored his 50th goal in European club competitions as Manchester City romped to a record 4-0 victory over Feyenoord in their Champions League Group F clash at De Kuip on Wednesday.

Defender John Stones bagged a brace of headed goals and Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus netted the other as City inflicted the heaviest-ever home defeat in UEFA club football on the Dutch champions and former European Cup holders.

Aguero reached his milestone with a typically clinical finish from Kyle Walker’s cross as City made a fast start to the game, scoring three times in the opening 25 minutes to stun their hosts and kill off the contest.

Feyenoord, playing in the group stages of the Champions League for the first time in 15 years, never seriously troubled City goalkeeper Ederson who had recovered sufficiently to play, albeit with a rugby-style scrum cap, after receiving a boot to the face from Liverpool’s Sadio Mane in a 5-0 Premier League win on Saturday.