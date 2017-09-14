Martinez hits hat-trick as Atlanta cruise past New England Revolution

Josef Martinez scored a hat-trick inside 39 minutes - including two from the spot - as Atlanta United put seven past the New England Revolution.

The away side were down to nine within just 38 first half minutes, Je-Vaughn Watson seeing red for a handball while Antonio Mlinar Delamea had an early bath for handling the ball in the box.

Atlanta went into the half 4-0 up through an Anton Walkes goal, while Kevin Kratz, Yamil Asad and Hector Villalba completed the rout in the second half.

North of the border, the Vancouver Whitecaps raced to a 2-0 lead over Minnesota United, with goals for Yordy Reyna and Erik Hurtado while Brek Shea scored in the 88th minute to secure the 3-0 win.