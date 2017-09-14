Joe Roscoe made airport 'ambassador'

Emerging Maltese singer and songwriter Joe Roscoe has been appointed Malta International Airport’s brand ambassador; a collaboration that will stretch over the next five years.

The 24-year-old artist, who is determined to make himself heard on the international scene, is currently based in the United Kingdom. As part of a sponsorship agreement, Malta International Airport will be backing the young musician on his journey to spread his music, which draws from a number of genres and has an unmistakable hint of folk to it.

“I have always been proud to say that I am Maltese, and to be able to represent the island by working with a brand such as MIA is a fantastic opportunity that not many people get. While I love travelling and looking for new opportunities abroad, Malta will always be home, and I look forward to promoting all things that make it unique, warm and welcoming, as I travel beyond its shores,” said Mr Roscoe.

Mr Roscoe first hit the local airwaves in 2012 with the release of his original song How I Feel About You. Since then, he has written a number of other works, released an iTunes album, and completed his studies in sound design and engineering. In 2016, he played a session on BBC Introducing, a radio show that shines the spotlight on up-and-coming artists.

Following a summer of playing gigs in different locations in Malta, he is now gearing up for a tour of live music venues across the United Kingdom and Europe, which will be supported by Malta International Airport. He will also be joining Red Electrick on stage at their upcoming concert on the 22nd of September.

