Bellini's Norma for Gozo festival

Bellini’s opera Norma will headline the 2018 edition of the Gaulitana: A Festival of Music Festival, which takes place every year in Gozo.

The bel canto masterpiece follows on Madama Butterfly, which had featured Miriam Gauci in the lead role. That production was received with great acclaim and defined “triumphant” and “to be remembered for long”.

Enrico Castiglione will return to direct the opera, with costumes designed by Sonia Cammarata. Colin Attard will conduct the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra and the Gaulitanus Choir.

Norma will be part of the OPERA+ Weekend, which shall bring to an end one of Gozo’s main classical music festivals. This choice for Bellini’s work is particularly apt as the Gaulitanus Choir has just sang in La Boheme at Taormina’s Amphitheatre, just outside the composer’s birthplace.

Tickets are available online or via ticket helpline 79045779. An early-bird offer, allowing opera buffs to purchase tickets with a 10% discount, is on until the end of October. Gaulitana is supported by the Gozo Cultural Support Programme of Arts Council Malta in collaboration with the Ministry for Gozo. www.gaulitanus.com.

