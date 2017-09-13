New free Wi-Fi access scheme approved by European Parliament

Photo: Shutterstock

People will be soon be able to have free access to local Wi-Fi points in the EU.

The resolution for the so-called WiFi4EU scheme was approved by the European Parliament with 582 votes to 98 against, with nine abstentions.

EU funds will be used in a “geographically balanced manner” in more than 6,000 communities across member states on a “first come, first served” basis to finance free wireless connections in centres of public life, including outdoor spaces accessible to the public such as libraries, public administrations, hospitals etc.

In order to be eligible for the funding, public bodies should cover operating costs for at least three years and offer free, easy to access and secure connectivity to users.

Also, EU funds can only be used if commercial advertising or the use of personal data for commercial purposes are excluded. Projects duplicating similar free private or public offers in the same area are excluded from this financial support.