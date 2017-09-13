Announcements

MERCIECA – ROSE, widow of Dr Alfred Mercieca, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her devoted daughter Marianne, her partner Anton Schembri and her family. A private funeral was held yesterday. May she rest in peace.

SAMMUT. On September 9, EDWARD, aged 88, passed away peacefully at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital after a long illness borne with Christian fortitude and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his beloved and devoted wife Rose, née Tanti, his children Margaret and her husband Charles Borg, Donald and his wife Shirley Anne, Stephen and his partner Anna, Theresa and her husband Denis Vella, and Peter and his partner Vanessa, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his sisters Alice Calleja and Lucy and her husband Joe Sultana, his in-laws Monica Tanti, Mary Sammut, Louise Tanti, Phyllis and Albert Agius, Oswald and Alice Tanti, Iris Stafrace, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, September 14, at 8.30am for St Venera old parish church (next to St Elias College), where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at San Leone Cemetery, Żurrieq. No flowers by request but donations to Aid to the Church in Need (Malta) and St Joseph’s Home, St Venera, will be appreciated. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the staff at Rehab Ward 3, Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital, for their special care and dedication.

In Memoriam

CORDINA – FRANCIS. In loving memory of a special father who left us 39 years ago but lives in our hearts forever. Ray, Joanna and Mariella.

GALEA – COSTANTINO. Cherished memories of a very dear father, today the 21st anniversary of his demise. So sadly missed by his children Perry, Sr Dolores, David, Joe and Gaetano, widower of Rose Marie, and their families. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

MUSCAT – ANTHONY WILLIAM. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the eighth anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed by his wife Therese, his children Leslie, Doris, Ben, Louise, Joe and Antoinette, his in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.