Urgent action needed on open centres - NGOs and councils

The situation in localities hosting open centres for migrants has become “untenable” and the authorities must take urgent steps to address issues fuelling tension and concerns among residents.

Migrant-led NGOs and local councils’ representatives made the appeal during talks chaired by President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca who took the initiative to bring all stakeholders around the table.

The development follows the recent escalation of tension in Marsa, the site of a number of incidents involving anti-social behaviour by migrants residing in the nearby open centre.

Last week it was reported in the Times of Malta that the Marsa facility, which hosts 160 residents, was due to be closed and all migrants relocated to Ħal Far, in line with the Labour Party’s electoral pledge.

However, the plan has been put on hold in the wake of complaints by Birżebbuġa residents.

Initiative a good opportunity to share common challenges faced by residents

The move was halted just 24 hours after the assurances given by the Prime Minister who, last Sunday, pledged to beef up law enforcement in the southern locality.

Meanwhile, a protest calling for the end of the “lawlessness” prevailing in certain areas inhabited by migrants, planned for next Sunday in Marsa, has already received the backing of a number of local councils.

In a bid to defuse tension, the Local Councils Association president Mario Fava and representatives from the migrant-led NGOs within the President’s Foundation for the Well-being of Society were invited for talks.

Representatives of the Marsa, Ħamrun, Floriana, Pietà, Gżira, Paola and Birżebbuġa local councils were also present.

In a statement, the President’s Office yesterday described the initiative as a good opportunity to share common challenges faced by residents in certain localities.

On the other hand, the migrant NGOs flagged the abuse suffered by migrants which, they said, was resulting in poverty and social exclusion.

Furthermore, NGOs denounced all sort of lawlessness and called on migrants and refugees to abide by the law.

The President’s Office noted that substandard housing, unaffordable rent prices, substance abuse, labour exploitation, mental illness and racism were the main factors contributing to social deprivation in certain areas.

“All those present agreed that this situation is untenable and requires immediate intervention and enforcement of the law in several areas,” it said.

“These include maintaining order in the community, upholding the law regarding non-discrimination and fair employment and introducing regulation of an abusive rental market.”

The President’s Office commended the goodwill expressed by all parties during the meeting as well as their pledge to work towards more peaceful and inclusive communities.