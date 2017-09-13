Temporary roof in place at Ta’ Ġieżu Church in Rabat

Photo: Bank of Valletta

A temporary roof has been put in place to block the gaping hole at the Ta’ Ġieżu Church in Rabat, while the rest of the roof over the cupola opening has been meticulously removed.

Bank of Valletta CEO Mario Mallia paid a visit to the church to present the bank’s donation towards the repair work of the ceiling that recently collapsed and destroyed the altar, causing considerable damage.

Bank of Valletta was among the first organisations to pledge its assistance but Franciscan Provincial Richard Grech has warned that much more is needed.

“The altar table has been completely destroyed while the old main altar suffered considerable damage and might also need to be replaced,” Fr Grech explained. “The altar floor also needs to be completely replaced due to the damage sustained with the tons of debris that fell onto it.”

“Although financial assistance has been forthcoming, we are still a long way off from being able to complete this project which includes the construction of a dome over the altar.”

Donations may be made by depositing funds into BOV account with IBAN MT43VALL22013000000040020868884 at any BOV Branch, or through BOV Internet Banking.