Wednesday, September 13, 2017, 13:54

Roberta Metsola elected to new EU anti-terrorism committee

Nationalist MEP Roberta Metsola has been elected to form part of a new European Parliament committee dealing with anti-terrorism measures.

“The EU needs to act faster and stronger when it comes to preventing and responding to acts of terror. Intelligence will remain a national competence but this new committee will look at cross-border counter-terror measures in the European Union, recommend where we can improve and identify where we need to plug any gaps,” said Dr Metsola.

The committee will have a 12-month mandate to address the practical and legislative deficiencies in the fight against terrorism across the EU. Thirty MEPs will sit on the committee.  

The committee will make visits and hold hearings with other EU institutions, the relevant agencies, national parliaments and governments of member states and non-EU countries, law enforcement agencies, intelligence services, judges and magistrates as well as victims’ organisations. 

