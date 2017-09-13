Advert
Wednesday, September 13, 2017, 09:27

New record for jobs in eurozone

Employment up by 0.4%

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

At the end of June, there were 235.4 million men and women employed in the EU28, of which 155.6 million were in the eurozone, the highest levels ever recorded in both areas.

The number of persons employed increased by 0.4% in the eurozone in the second quarter of 2017 compared with the previous quarter, according to Eurostat. Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, employment increased by 1.6%.

Malta (+1.0%), Spain (+0.9%), Greece and Poland (both +0.8%) recorded the highest increases compared with the previous quarter.

Malta saw a 4.7% increase when compared with a year ago.

In contrast, decreases in employment were observed in Croatia (-0.8%), Latvia (-0.7%), Romania (-0.6%) and Estonia (-0.5%).

