Advert
Wednesday, September 13, 2017, 15:16

Archbishop visits Maltese hospital patients in London

Archbishop Charles J. Scicluna has concluded a pastoral visit to London where he led a celebration to mark the feast of Our Lady of Victory and visited Maltese patients in various hospital. 

Mass to mark the feast of Our Lady of Victory was held at Westminster Cathedral on Saturday as part of events organised by the Malta High Commission and Maltese NGOs.

In his homily Mgr Scicluna underlined the need for the Maltese to safeguard their values, particularly the family and human dignity.  

Mgr Scicluna also toured the  Royal Marsden Hospital Sutton and Fulham, Great Ormond Street Hospital and the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery.  

At  Great Ormond Street, Mgr Scicluna baptised a Maltese baby.

The archbishop also visited Maltese patients and their families hosted at the Puttinu Cares apartments and the Franciscan Sisters of the Sacred Heart. 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Reckless overtaking costs cab...

  2. Brian Schembri in 'humiliating'...

  3. Dramatic moments as Maltese boy is...

  4. Valletta statues dressed in life jackets...

  5. PN stops membership of lawyer, outed as...

  6. Pjazza Teatru Rjal manager pocketed...

  7. Missionary priest rebuts claims against...

  8. No decision yet on income tax refund pledge

  9. Briton lashed out at revellers who...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 13-09-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed