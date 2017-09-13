Archbishop visits Maltese hospital patients in London

Archbishop Charles J. Scicluna has concluded a pastoral visit to London where he led a celebration to mark the feast of Our Lady of Victory and visited Maltese patients in various hospital.

Mass to mark the feast of Our Lady of Victory was held at Westminster Cathedral on Saturday as part of events organised by the Malta High Commission and Maltese NGOs.

In his homily Mgr Scicluna underlined the need for the Maltese to safeguard their values, particularly the family and human dignity.

Mgr Scicluna also toured the Royal Marsden Hospital Sutton and Fulham, Great Ormond Street Hospital and the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery.

At Great Ormond Street, Mgr Scicluna baptised a Maltese baby.

The archbishop also visited Maltese patients and their families hosted at the Puttinu Cares apartments and the Franciscan Sisters of the Sacred Heart.