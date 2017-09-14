Advert
Watch: Correa equaliser for Sevilla leaves Liverpool ruing penalty miss

Liverpool paid a heavy price for a first-half penalty miss as Sevilla grabbed a late equaliser to earn a 2-2 draw in their Champions League group E opener at Anfield on Wednesday.

The Premier League side had been cruising after overcoming the shock of Wissam Ben Yedder's fifth-minute goal to lead 2-1 at halftime.

But Roberto Firmino, who had scored Liverpool's first on 21 minutes, struck a post with a penalty just before the break, shortly after Mohamed Salah had put them ahead.

Despite Liverpool dominating the second period, it was Sevilla who scored through Joaquin Correa.

Philippe Coutinho received a standing ovation from the Anfield faithful when he appeared as a substitute on 76 minutes for his first appearance since asking for a transfer, while Liverpool's Joe Gomez was sent off for a second booking in stoppage time.

