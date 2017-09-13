Advert
Bottas agrees new one-year Mercedes deal

Valtteri Bottas to stay at Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton will be partnered by Valtteri Bottas for a second season after Mercedes confirmed the Finnish driver has been retained for next year.

Bottas, who replaced defending world champion Nico Rosberg at Mercedes following his shock retirement, has won two races this year and heads into Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix third in the standings, 41 points adrift of championship leader Hamilton.

The 28-year-old Finn has agreed a one-year deal, which allows Mercedes to keep their options open with Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen both contracted at Red Bull until the end of 2018.

Hamilton's deal with Mercedes also expires at the end of next year, but the Englishman is expected to sign a new long-term contract with the team.

