Easyjet to offer links to long-haul carriers at Gatwick

Photo: Shutterstock

EasyJet will provide feeder traffic to long-haul carriers for the first time, the budget airline announced.

Passengers taking connecting flights via London Gatwick - such as those travelling from Aberdeen to New York - will be able to book the entire trip on easyJet's website.

The airline has formed a partnership with Norwegian and WestJet, offering flights to North and South America and the Far East.

Under the Worldwide scheme, passengers will also be able to connect with other easyJet flights.

Around 200,000 passengers a year connect from one easyJet flight to another at Gatwick, but they have previously needed to book each flight separately and transfer their own luggage.

The announcement represents one of the most significant strategic changes made by the airline since it introduced allocated seating in 2012.