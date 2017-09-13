Turning Malta into an innovative disruptor

Experts on blockchain technology, artificial intelligence and other disruptive technologies will gather in Malta next month for EY's Annual Attractiveness Event on foreign direct investment.

Now in its second decade, the event brings together seminal speakers from around the globe and offers the 600 participating delegates the opportunity to network and feel the country's economic and financial pulse.

This year's event will feature 60 speakers including broadcaster and ex-BBC journalist Kate Adie, EY global blockchain leader Paul Brody, EY global technology sector digital leader and AI leader for the Americas Keith Strier and many more.

Its theme is Thinking without the box: disruption, technology and FDI, with delegates tasked with discussing how government and businesses can harness the power of disruptive innovation, ensuring Malta becomes a disruptor, rather than one of the disrupted.

Among this year's breakout sessions are 'Moving people and things', 'Turning promises to reality: Fintech, blockchain and more', 'A population of €3 million', 'Start me up', 'From Brexit to Maltentry', 'iGaming: market disruption – staying ahead of the game', 'Across the sea: a new economy for Gozo', and 'Life beyond technology.'

The conference also showcases the results of an EY Malta survey carried out amongst foreign firms and investors already operating in Malta. The survey results and post-event report are subsequently distributed globally and showcase Malta as a forward looking investment destination.

To register for the October 25 event, visit eymaltaattractiveness.com

Times of Malta is an EY Annual Attractiveness Event partner