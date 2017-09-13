Ann Fenech re-elected to executive council of Comité Maritime International

Ann Fenech, one of the board directors of the Malta Maritime Forum, has been re-elected to serve another two-year term as one of the 13 members of the executive council of Comité Maritime International.

CMI is a non-governmental not-for-profit international organisation established in Antwerp in 1897. Its objective is to contribute to the unification of maritime law in all its aspects by all appropriate means and activities necessary.

CMI has been responsible for drafting a vast majority of maritime conventions.

Dr Fenech’s reappointment took place during the CMI General Assembly held in Genoa last week, which entrusted her to serve for another two-year term as one of the 13 members of CMI’s executive council. Dr Fenech is the first Maltese who has ever been elected to serve as an executive councilor of CMI.

Dr Fenech was first elected two years ago and has since also been appointed as the chair of the Ship Finance Security Practices International Working Group.

She is the managing partner of Fenech and Fenech Advocates and the head of the Marine Litigation Department. After qualifying in 1986, she joined the shipping and commercial firm of Holman Fenwick and Willan in London, where she bound her time until 1991, prior to joining New Orleans firm of Chaffe, McCall, Phillips Toler and Sarpy.

She is the president of the Malta Maritime Law Association, committee member of the European Maritime Law Association and is also a board member of the Malta Maritime Forum.