Isn’t Simon Busuttil an incredible loser?

Adrian Delia sounds amazingly sure of winning against the establishment and launching his new way, which seems to imply that all Simon Busuttil did was wrong. Or, if not completely wrong, Delia seems to believe that Simon Busuttil led the PN to their biggest defeat through his old ways.

In other words, Busuttil is a loser and represents the old, soon-to-be-discarded establishment (whatever that word means).

If Busuttil is such a bad omen to have around anyone’s neck, Delia should push him to support his opponent.

So when Delia and his team protest because Busuttil supports Chris Said, I feel confused. If Busuttil is such a bad omen to have around anyone’s neck, Delia should push him to support his opponent.

Choose wisely oh people who vote for the new PN leader. Chris Said stands for stability, vision and transparency. His leadership will mean that the fight against corruption goes on.

Choosing Adrian Delia will be the new way to confusion and populism gone wrong.

Chris Said is the better way.