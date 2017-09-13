Watch: Lakers to retire Bryant jersey numbers
The Los Angeles Lakers plan to retire the jersey numbers of Kobe Bryant on Dec. 18 prior to the game against the Golden State Warriors.
The team will retire both of Bryant's numbers. Bryant wore both No. 8 and No. 24 during his 20 seasons with the Lakers.
Bryant, an 18-time All-Star who won five NBA titles with the Lakers, retired following the 2015-16 campaign. He wore No. 8 for his first 10 seasons before switching to No. 24.
